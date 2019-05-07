DLT Technology Vendor Quest Software Awarded General Services Administration CDM Special Item Number

HERNDON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a leading government solutions aggregator, is proud to announce that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Tools Special Item Number (SIN) 132-44 to DLT's GSA IT Schedule 70 for Quest Software.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) CDM program provides federal agencies with a phased approach to implementing cybersecurity capabilities that address the most pressing cyber issues facing the public sector. The program was established by the United States Congress in efforts to more efficiently provide adequate, risk-based, and cost-effective cybersecurity and more efficiently allocate cybersecurity resources.

"DLT is very excited that Quest has been awarded GSA CDM SIN," commented DLT President, Brian Strosser. "As Quest's public sector distributor, DLT enables the public sector to enhance their IT capabilities with Quest solutions such as One Identity, which eliminates the complexities and time-consuming processes often required to govern identities, manage privileged accounts and control access to agency systems."

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid data centers, security threats, and regulatory requirements. Quest technologies give government the ability to achieve optimal database performance, control privileged access management, and enhance IT efficiency across multiple platforms, both on-premise and in the cloud.

"Quest is excited about the next phase of the CDM program, we feel that Quest's involvement in this program will deliver value to government for years to come."

For more information on how to procure Quest solutions through DLT, visit https://www.dlt.com/government-products/quest .

About DLT Solutions

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, and healthcare markets. As a premier government aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices with access to a robust network of channel partners and through a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles. DLT's go-to-market expertise is focused on six core technology domains; Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Application Lifecycle, Business Applications, and IT Infrastructure which are crafted around how our technology vendors go to market.

