DLZP Group Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLZP Group announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner as a Best Think Big for Small Business Partner. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

As a small business, working with a large cloud services provider such as AWS can be incredibly daunting. Fortunately, AWS sought feedback from its small Partners with the intent to design a program that would level the playing field. AWS launched Think Big for Small Business Program (TBSB) which offers small and minority-owned AWS Partners unique access to business, technical, and marketing enablement support.

The program granted an ease of access to APN benefits that small businesses can take advantage of such as discounts, training, and additional support that AWS provides. With the Think Big for Small Business program DLZP was able achieve the Advanced Consulting Partner level, and make use of all of the benefits provided. This includes access to credits for sandbox environments. The credits help offset the expenses of developing products and services to allow innovation and an overall enhancement of services. Additionally, discounts provided by TBSB allowed DLZP to continue to provide best-in-class service at a highly competitive price point.

"The exciting thing about the 'Think Big for Small Business Program' is the way it acknowledges the strengths of small businesses. Small businesses are agile and efficient and can easily open some doors that larger traditional companies cannot," said Lisa Brunet, President, DLZP Group. "We are grateful to have contributed to the creation of this program."

"Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe."

DLZP Group, along with the other award winners, will be recognized at a special online event hosted by theCUBE on June 30, 2021. To learn more about Think Big for Small Business program register to attend The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on the CUBE.

The APN is dedicated to helping Partners build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses. The 2021 Global APN Public Sector Awards recognize the Partners who leaned into innovation and customer obsession to deliver amazing results. Winners were selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the APN, and delivery of innovative of solutions to public sector customers in a customer-obsessed way.

DLZP Group is a woman- and minority-owned company with a focus on implementing, migrating, hosting, and managing business applications in the AWS Cloud. Since its inception, DLZP Group has made and developed strong relationships with the best in the business including Amazon, Oracle and Canon. They also offer innovative consulting services that fill the gap that has existed in the delivery of client services for years. Their range of service options are a combination of the traditional delivery method, coupled with a web-based subscription that provides a more tailored, cost-effective solution. Additional information about the company and its services can be found at www.dlzpgroup.com.

