DM Cantor Highlights Strong Super Lawyers Presence and Industry Recognition Across Arizona

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Cantor is proud to highlight the firm's continued recognition within the legal industry, including a significant number of attorneys selected to the prestigious Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

14 attorneys at DM Cantor have earned selection to Super Lawyers or Rising Stars, reflecting peer recognition and professional achievement across multiple practice areas. This distinction places the firm among a select group of Arizona law practices with a broad base of attorneys recognized through the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process.

DM Cantor's Eight Board-Certified Specialists

Super Lawyers evaluates candidates through a patented, multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional evaluations. Only a small percentage of attorneys in each state are selected each year, making the distinction a notable indicator of excellence within the legal profession.

The Superlawyer's selection process is limited to attorneys who can be retained by the public, and begins with independent nominations by lawyers throughout the United States. These nominees are then evaluated by third-party research across 12 key categories. Lastly, this reduced group of nominees are reviewed by a highly credentialed Blue Ribbon Panel of attorneys who then reduce the Superlawyer and Rising Star selectee's to less than 4% of the eligible attorney pool.

DM Cantor's recognition extends across its core areas of criminal defense, family law, and estate and probate law, reinforcing the firm's reputation for delivering high-level legal representation in complex and high-stakes matters. Founding partner David Michael Cantor himself has been repeatedly selected to Super Lawyers since 2007, further underscoring the firm's leadership and experience.

With a team dedicated exclusively to criminal defense, family law, and estate planning and probate, DM Cantor has built a reputation for handling complex legal matters ranging from serious felony criminal cases to sensitive family law disputes. The firm's consistent results, combined with industry recognition, continue to position it as a leader within Arizona's legal landscape.

"Our attorneys work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients," said DM Cantor leadership. "Being recognized by Super Lawyers across so many members of our team is a reflection of that commitment and the respect of our peers in the legal community."

About DM Cantor

DM Cantor is an Arizona-based law firm focusing on criminal defense, family law, and estate planning and probate law. The firm is known for its experienced attorneys, strong results, and dedication to client service across a wide range of legal matters.

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DM Cantor

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