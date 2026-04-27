DM Cantor Named Small and Medium-Sized Law Firm of the Year at 2026 Excellence in Law Awards

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Cantor is proud to announce that it has been named Small and Medium-Sized Law Firm of the Year at the 2026 Excellence in Law Awards, hosted by AZ Business Magazine in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Arizona Corporate Counsel.

DM Cantor's Eight Board-Certified Specialists

The prestigious awards ceremony took place on March 31, 2026, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix and was attended by more than 550 of Arizona's top legal professionals and their guests. DM Cantor was selected from a competitive pool of distinguished finalists, including Udall Shumway, Coppersmith Brockelman, and Husch Blackwell.

The Excellence in Law Awards recognize outstanding legal professionals and firms across Arizona that demonstrate exceptional client service, innovative legal solutions, and an unwavering commitment to the integrity of the legal profession.

"This honor reflects the dedication and relentless effort of every member of our team," said DM Cantor leadership. "We are incredibly proud of our colleagues whose daily commitment to excellence made this achievement possible."

DM Cantor is comprised of 60 professionals, including 23 attorneys, working collaboratively across multiple practice areas. Despite its boutique size, the firm has established itself as a leader in the Arizona legal community. Notably, 8 of its 23 attorneys are Board-Certified Legal Specialists - more than any other law firm in Arizona.

The firm has built a strong reputation handling complex and high-stakes matters, including homicide, sex crime, and white-collar cases, often achieving full dismissals and prosecutorial "turn-downs." In addition, DM Cantor maintains a large family law practice, managing cases ranging from straightforward divorces to high-conflict custody disputes, juvenile law matters, and high-net-worth divorce cases. The firm has also expanded its services to include estate planning and probate law to better meet the evolving needs of its clients.

This latest recognition adds to an already impressive year for DM Cantor. The firm was recently honored with five top-tier rankings in Ranking Arizona Magazine 2026, including:

#1 in Criminal Defense/White Collar

#1 in DUI Law

#2 Top 10 Small Law Firms in Arizona

#3 in Family Law

#4 in Estate/Trust Law

Best Places to Work in Law

These accolades underscore DM Cantor's continued growth, excellence, and commitment to delivering outstanding legal representation across all practice areas.

"We are honored to be recognized among Arizona's top law firms," the firm added. "This achievement motivates us to continue raising the bar and striving for even greater success in the years ahead."

About DM Cantor

DM Cantor is a boutique Arizona law firm focused exclusively on criminal defense, family law, and estate planning/probate law. Known for its deep expertise and client-centered approach, the firm is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for individuals and families across Arizona.

Media Contact:

DM Cantor

[email protected] | dmcantor.com | (602) 307-0808

SOURCE DM Cantor