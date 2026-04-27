DM Cantor Celebrates Multiple Top Honors and Rankings in 2026

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Cantor is proud to announce a series of major recognitions in 2026, highlighting the firm's continued excellence and leadership within Arizona's legal community.

DM Cantor's Eight Board-Certified Specialists

Most notably, DM Cantor was named Small and Medium-Sized Law Firm of the Year at the 2026 Excellence in Law Awards, hosted by AZ Business Magazine in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Arizona Corporate Counsel. The awards ceremony took place on March 31, 2026, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix and brought together more than 550 of the state's top legal professionals. DM Cantor was selected from a highly competitive group of finalists, including Udall Shumway, Coppersmith Brockelman, and Husch Blackwell.

In addition to this prestigious honor, DM Cantor earned five top-tier rankings in Ranking Arizona Magazine 2026. The firm was recognized as:

Number 1 in Criminal Defense/White Collar

Number 1 in DUI Law

Number 3 in Family Law

Number 4 in Estate and Trust Law

Number 2 Top 10 Small Law Firms in Arizona

Best Places to Work in Law

These rankings reflect the firm's strong reputation across multiple practice areas and its commitment to fostering a positive and high-performing workplace.

The Excellence in Law Awards recognize firms and legal professionals who demonstrate outstanding client service, innovative legal solutions, and a strong commitment to ethics and integrity. The recognition from Ranking Arizona further underscores DM Cantor's consistent performance and trust within the community.

DM Cantor is a boutique law firm with 23 attorneys focusing on criminal defense, family law, and estate planning and probate law. The firm stands out for its depth of expertise, with 8 attorneys holding Board-Certified Legal Specialist designations, the highest number of any law firm in Arizona.

Throughout the past year, the firm has handled a wide range of complex legal matters, including high-level criminal cases, sensitive family law disputes, and comprehensive estate planning services. These achievements, combined with a client-focused approach, have contributed to the firm's continued recognition at both the state and industry levels.

"This has been an extraordinary year for our firm," said DM Cantor leadership. "These honors reflect the hard work, talent, and dedication of our entire team. We are grateful to our clients and the community for their trust and support, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

About DM Cantor

DM Cantor is an Arizona-based boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to criminal defense, family law, and estate planning and probate law. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional legal representation and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients.

Media Contact:

DM Cantor

[email protected] | (602) 307-0808

SOURCE DM Cantor