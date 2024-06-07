DM Clinical Research Announces Grand Opening of New Clinical Site in Phoenix

PHOENIX, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research, a leading national network of clinical trial sites, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Phoenix, Arizona. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to advance medical research and bring innovative treatments to communities across the nation.

The Phoenix site is strategically located to enhance DM Clinical Research's ability to serve a diverse population, providing greater access to cutting-edge research for patients in the region. This new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a dedicated team of experienced medical professionals.

"The opening of our Phoenix site represents a major step forward," said Mohammad Millwala, CEO of DM Clinical Research. "This expansion allows us to offer more opportunities for patients to participate in clinical trials and contribute to the development of new therapies that can improve the lives of many. Our Phoenix site will play a crucial role in our efforts to accelerate medical research and bring new treatments to the market."

In addition to Phoenix, DM Clinical Research is also opening new locations in Dallas, San Antonio, Albuquerque, and Seattle, further broadening the organization's reach and impact.

DM Clinical Research has been recognized for its excellence and innovation in the field. The company was awarded the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network at the World Vaccine Congress and received the 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award from the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). These awards highlight the company's commitment to quality and patient-centered approaches in clinical research.

"The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) congratulates DM Clinical for its strategic expansion in Phoenix. As a long-time member and partner of SCRS, their accolades have demonstrated exceptional commitment to patient-centricity and research site excellence," shared Allyson Small, Chief Operating Officer of SCRS. "This expansion will undoubtedly advance their work towards innovative, patient-focused practices and inclusive trials."

Dr. Danielle Rosas Armas, a native of Phoenix, AZ, is the lead Principal Investigator at the Phoenix site. With over a decade of experience in clinical research, Dr. Armas brings a wealth of expertise in family medicine, education, and medical research, including work on breast cancer and hepatitis C. DM Clinical Research Regional Director Jennifer Hilton, a clinical research professional with over 27 years of experience, and Site Director Shauna Harrell manage the new Phoenix site.

DM Clinical Research is an integrated national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes 24 dedicated research centers and physician practice embedded sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical Research received the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Vaccine Industry Excellence Award and the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit dmclinical.com or call (281) 517-0550.

