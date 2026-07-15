DM Injury Law Earns Two Best Law Firm Honors in Kansas City Community Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Injury Law is proud to announce it has been recognized with two of Kansas City's top community-voted honors, reinforcing the firm's reputation as one of the region's leading advocates for injured individuals and families.

The firm was named Best Law Firm in both the Kansas City Favorites Awards, voted on by readers of The Kansas City Star, and the Best of Kansas City Awards, voted on by Pitch readers. These are two of the metro's largest reader-voted competitions. Both of these awards honor businesses that have earned the respect and loyalty of the community and are voted on only by publication readers and Kansas Citians.

"These awards belong to every client who trusted us during one of the most difficult times in their lives," said Mike DiPasquale, Founding Partner. "Being recognized by the people we serve is the highest honor we can receive. We are incredibly grateful to our clients and our team."

Since its founding, DM Injury Law has built its reputation on aggressive advocacy, compassionate client service, and record-setting results. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars on behalf of injury victims while simultaneously expanding beyond Missouri and Kansas. Outside of the courtroom, the firm remains deeply invested in all the communities it serves through charitable giving, educational initiatives, youth sports programs, and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

The double recognition reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing exceptional legal representation while maintaining a client-first approach that has become its hallmark.

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains the same," says Founding Partner Jason Moore. "Fight for every client as if they were family, give back to our communities, and never stop raising the standard for what people should expect from their attorneys."

DM Injury Law serves clients throughout Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, and beyond, representing victims of car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and other personal injury matters. The firm is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, dedicated to helping injury victims obtain the compensation they deserve.

SOURCE DM Injury Law