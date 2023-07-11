Collateralized Security Now Backed by $10 million in Silver

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Radio, the world's longest-running show about data, just announced a new episode featuring Sean Brehm, Chairman & CEO of Crowdpoint Technologies, in which he delves into the world of Authentic Intelligence on his company's Vogon Cloud.

Sean Brehm, Crowdpoint Technologies CEO Vogon's crwdunits are backed by $10 million in silver

Brehm announced that crwdunits, a groundbreaking security used to purchase Vogon Cloud credits, has just been backed by $10 million in silver. The show explored the innovative approach taken by CrowdPoint's use of a crwdunit to provide customers a direct, collateralized way of buying cloud services while catering to those who want to invest in the cloud's growth via this new financial instrument.

In the episode, Brehm highlighted Vogon's ability to harness Authentic Intelligence on a hyper-secure cloud which was configured to provide a more accurate source of data for AI compared to the current generative approaches. The unique step to collateralize crwdunits with silver, a trusted and valued asset, was designed to give investors the opportunity for their investment to be backed by tangible and stable value.

crwdunits function similarly to traditional securities, potentially increasing in value based on market demand. With a limited number of crwdunits available, customers utilizing the Vogon cloud services enjoy secure and private transactions and contribute to the long-term financial outcome of their investment.

The silver collateral plays a crucial role in stabilizing the value of crwdunits, providing a solid foundation for potential growth over time. Additionally, crwdunits protect customers and investors from price volatility by providing a price floor for redemption by the value of the silver, ensuring confidence in buying and selling these securities as the value of cloud services continues to rise.

DM Radio Host Eric Kavanagh, CEO of The Bloor Group, noted the sharp contrast between Crowdpoint's approach and the currently popular Generative AI technologies. He explained that generative models must be trained not to "hallucinate" - a function that designers of that tech openly admit is a feature, not a bug .

Generative AI models are designed to fuse concepts and terminology based upon user prompts, using predictive capabilities that were trained on a vast corpus of data harnessed from the broader Internet. CrowdPoint's approach is to use only trusted, governed data from its cloud ecosystem, vetted by deterministic algorithms designed to foster data quality — more info: https://bit.ly/43hhkEb .

This episode will air in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and other markets and on TV via Future Proof.

Full show: Introducing... Authentic Intelligence, Powered by Vogon

About DM Radio:

DM Radio is the world's longest-running show about data. Since 2008, the program has featured over 1,000 of the brightest minds in data. DM Radio provides insights and fosters conversations about the power of data.

About The Bloor Group:

The Bloor Group is a 13-year-old hybrid Media / Analyst firm focused on the nexus of enterprise software, data and people. They design and moderate numerous New Media programs: DM Radio, The Briefing Room, InsideAnalysis, and Future Proof.

Contact:

Eric Kavanagh, CEO

The Bloor Group, L.L.C.

+512.426.7725

@eric_kavanagh

SOURCE CrowdPoint Technologies