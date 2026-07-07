DM Vans Sells Out Its Entire 2026 Model Year Ahead of Schedule as the RV Industry Posts Steepest Declines in Recent Memory

While the broader market contracts, buyers are doubling down on quality — and the Colorado-built Lifestyle Vehicle® manufacturer's fully sold-out MY2026 run proves it.

RIFLE, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Vans has sold out its entire 2026 model year production 3 months ahead of schedule. The milestone lands at a striking moment for the RV industry: wholesale shipments were down 14.4% year-to-date through May 2026, retail registrations fell nearly 22% in March, and the RV Industry Association has cut its full-year forecast by 8.2%. May marked the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year declines. Consumers aren't buying fewer camper vans because they've lost interest in adventure; they're buying fewer because they're being more deliberate about what they spend their money on. For DM Vans, that shift is a competitive advantage.

That deliberateness rewards companies that have earned trust. DM Vans builds every Lifestyle Vehicle® by hand in Rifle, Colorado, with a direct-to-consumer model that keeps pricing transparent and puts the builder in front of the buyer. In a category where purchases routinely top $100,000, customers are no longer willing to take a leap of faith on a brand they don't know. They want to understand what they're buying, who built it, and whether the company will stand behind it. DM Vans' sell-out is a signal that when a quality product from a trusted and respected brand becomes a deciding factor, the market moves toward the manufacturer that has demonstrated both.

A tighter market makes people more careful with their money, and careful buyers are exactly who we build for. Post this

"A tighter market makes people more careful with their money, and careful buyers are exactly who we build for. The people who chose DM Vans this year did their homework. They know who built their van, and they trust us to stand behind it. We build every one by hand in Rifle, Colorado, and most of us use these vans the same way our customers do, so we know exactly what needs to hold up. In a year like this one, selling out tells me trust is worth more than ever."

— Matt Felser, Co-Founder & President, DM Vans

With MY2026 fully committed, DM Vans is accepting deposits for its 2027 lineup. [One sentence on timing or next steps — confirm before publishing.] For more information, visit dmvans.com

About DM Vans

DM Vans is a direct-to-consumer camper van manufacturer based in Rifle, Colorado. Co-founded by Dave Ramsay, a former Wall Street executive, and Matt Felser, a former teacher, who believed there was a better way to build and sell a camper van. Eight years and 750+ hand-built vans later, the company sells factory-direct with no dealer markup, full pricing transparency, and RVIA certification on every build.

Industry sources: RVIA monthly wholesale shipment reports (Jan–May 2026); RVIA Summer 2026 RoadSigns quarterly forecast (ITR Economics); RV Miles Network industry analysis (June 2026).

Media Contact: Maddy Fox | Event & PR Specialist | [email protected] |

SOURCE DM Vans