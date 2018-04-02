DMA Rated as the Strongest Value SEO Agency by Reviewers on CrowdReviews.com

PLYMOUTH, Ind., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdReviews.com, an online platform for digital marketing reviews, has rated Digital Marketing Agency (DMA) as the strongest value SEO Agency as selected by reviewers. DMA is highlighted as the top-rated agency offering search engine optimization, pay per click management, and reputation management services.



Visitors to CrowdReviews.com are able to leave reviews on the services and software they have used to give potential buyers an idea of their experiences with the vendor's offerings. Clients of DMA left positive reviews and statements about the SEO, PPC, and reputation management offerings of the agency in addition to web design, web development, and social media marketing. Reviewers often cited exponential business growth within 6 to 12 months and continued growth in ongoing digital marketing campaigns.



"We are proud to be featured by CrowdReviews.com as the strongest value SEO agency," said Sean Clarke, CP of Sales at Digital Marketing Agency. "We take a lot of pride in our achievements and in the results that we achieve for each and every client. We invest the time to understand each client's unique situation and to develop custom digital marketing solutions to meet and achieve their marketing objectives."



The placements of digital marketing service providers on the rankings are primarily influenced by reviews, but are determined based on the use of five major factors which also include sentiment analysis and online engagement. Each of the factors which influence the ranking process can be reviewed on the CrowdReviews.com website:



http://www.crowdreviews.com/how-do-we-rank



To learn more about Digital Marketing Agency, visit:



https://www.digitalmarketingagency.com/



About CrowdReviews.com



CrowdReviews.com is a crowdreviewing platform which ranks over 500 software categories and 200 service categories.