DMALINK ® signs Danske Bank to boost Scandinavian currencies offering for buy-side

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM-focused institutional FX ECN bolsters its Scandinavian currency presence.

The firm revealed that Danske Bank A/S, has added DMALINK as a platform to provide custom Scandinavian eFX pricing to its buy-side clients.

The inclusion of Danske Bank in the DMALINK ecosystem creates an opportunity for its buy-side clients to access top-tier specialized liquidity across Scandinavian currencies.

Michael Siwek, Founding Partner and Global Head of Sales at DMALINK, said, "Scandinavian currencies such as DKK, NOK, and SEK are important to our clients' portfolio. Users can access Danske Bank's tailored pricing across pre-set liquidity pools, underpinned by advanced analytics."

Thomas Djernis, Director eFX, Danske Bank, commented, "Danske Bank is looking forward to pricing select clients on the DMALINK platform. Our dominant presence in Denmark and Scandinavia positions us well to DMALINK, which is primarily focused within the regional markets."

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Danske Bank to the platform. The move is motivated by buy-side demand, meeting our goal of streaming regional eFX prices to existing and future partners."

"The expansion of Scandi liquidity access for the benefit of our clients is on target with our 2022 growth map to offer AI-based liquidity management tools and risk management algos," concluded Ashwind Soonarane, CTO at the data-centric ECN.

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored, and sustainable pricing with a particular focus on emerging markets, Scandie crosses, and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including banks, funds, corporates, and proprietary trading firms, with a specific demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

Danske Bank is the largest financial services provider in Denmark, and one of the largest financial institutions in the Nordic countries, with more than 21,000 employees across Europe and the US. For more than 150 years, it has helped enable growth and development in society. Danske Bank Large Corporates & Institutions (LC&I) has a strong position and long history in the financial industry, serving the most complex needs of large corporate and institutional customers. It consistently ranks amongst the preferred financial service providers for Nordic institutional and large corporate clients. Thomas Djernis adds that Danske Bank has invested heavily in their FX Infrastructure during the last three years, which enables to continue serving our clients' ever evolving needs in the eFX space.

