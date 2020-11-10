DMALINK To Offer Emerging Markets Liquidity Through Gold-i's Matrix NET

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, a provider of institutional FX trading and RegTech services, has partnered with Gold-i to offer its emerging markets liquidity through Gold-i's Matrix NET.

The partnership between DMALINK and Gold-i enables DMALINK to increase its global footprint, particularly in the APAC region where Gold-i has a strong client base. It enables Gold-i's clients to benefit from a broader choice of liquidity including RegTech services and, in particular, enhances Gold-i's offering for institutional clients – an increasingly key market segment for the global Fintech firm.

Michael Siwek, Founding Partner, DMALINK comments, "Our partnership with Gold-i enables us to make our institutional liquidity available to a wider network of participants – particularly clients who may not ordinarily be able to access aggregated Tier 1 liquidity from a market maker. We offer skewed pricing through regional bank and non-bank LPs, with lit and unlit pools of pricing available to qualifying participants. Having access to Gold-i's global client base creates a great growth opportunity for DMALINK."

Tom Higgins, Founder and CEO, Gold-i adds, "We are delighted that DMALINK has chosen to join Gold-i's Matrix NETwork, providing Gold-i clients with a broader choice. With its focus on emerging markets, and no brokerage fees to market makers, DMALINK's institutional liquidity will undoubtedly be of great interest to our clients, giving them access to currencies which are often hard to source."

DMALINK services industry leaders including banks, hedge funds, money managers, corporates and proprietary trading firms globally, with a particular focus on emerging currencies including the Chinese Renminbi (CNH), South African Rand, Mexican Peso, Russian Ruble, Czech Koruna, Polish Zloty, Israeli Shekel, Hungarian Forint and regular G7 pairs in addition to XAU as well as Middle Eastern crosses.

DMALINK is an independent electronic trading, analytics and market data venue for professional FX traders globally. All liquidity pools are proactively constructed across key emerging markets. Its platform participants benefit from advanced order analytics data and granular reporting. From December 2020, benchmarked execution services will be available to all participants, ensuring price transparency across all platform participants.

Gold-i's Matrix NET is an extension of Gold-i's multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix. Gold-i Matrix offers multiple routing and aggregation methods, leveraging connections with over 70 Liquidity Providers. It is super-fast and highly flexible, helping financial institutions worldwide to make more money and reduce risk. Matrix NET supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies in a single solution which is fully compatible with the Gold-i Crypto Switch.

Gold-i specialises in multi-asset liquidity management, advanced risk management tools and business intelligence software. Its MetaTrader products include the Gold-i MT4 Bridge, MT5 Gateway, MAM Pro for MT4 and MT5, Matrix (liquidity management platform) and Visual Edge (advanced risk management and business intelligence tool). For further information, visit www.gold-i.com.

For media information, please contact:

Vanessa Green, Wigwam PR

Tel: +44 (0) 771 333 2303 / [email protected]

DMALINK Media Room

+44 (0) 20 7117 2517

[email protected]

SOURCE DMALINK