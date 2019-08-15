DMarket Launches New Platform to Boost Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Goods Market

SANTA MONICA, California, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMarket, a platform for digital goods and the global leader in skins trading, has introduced a next-generation marketplace featuring instant in-game items exchange and purchases.

DMarket's new platform allows users to buy, sell, and exchange in-game items seamlessly. Henceforth, players can exchange gaming gear without any money involved. The platform has other unique features. For instance, players can make offers for desirable skins even before they are put up for sale which creates a consistent demand for in-game items.

Meanwhile, game developers get an opportunity to monetize titles before their launch and build communities by leveraging DMarket's pre-order campaigns and data analytics. The new platform is using different AI mechanisms, including data mining and neural networks to help game developers to increase player engagement and retention.

Also, DMarket is built on distributed ledger technology to ensure the transparency and safety of every transaction on the platform.

"We gathered years of skins trading data and analyzed countless expert and user reviews to deliver this product. It took us 12 months to build it," said DMarket CEO Vlad Panchenko. "The world is becoming digital, and soon people will buy regular physical goods like soda not only in the supermarket but also in the gaming worlds. We have introduced a new approach to in-game goods trading that will accelerate the growth of the digital trading market and the gaming industry overall."

The annual volume of virtual goods purchases has reached $15 billion. By 2025, this number is expected to rise to over $185 billion*.

In 2017, DMarket raised $19 million. Version 1.0 of the platform was released in March 2018.

Further DMarket updates, including exclusive opportunities for DMarket early adopters, are on the way.

About DMarket

DMarket is an in-game items monetization technology and platform. Gamers buy, sell, and exchange in-game items, while developers gain revenue from every transaction fee, expand their game communities, and increase the lifetime value of their titles. For more information, please visit dmarket.com , and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

*Adroit Market Research "Global Virtual Goods Market Size"

