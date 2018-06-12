DMB BPO Prepares for a More Colorful Future with Installation of the Océ VarioPrint i300 Color Inkjet Press

With over two decades of experience providing cost-effective and technology-driven solutions for companies' document management needs, DMP BPO helps customers across several industries focus on core business activities while simultaneously staying ahead of the curve as it pertains to turnaround times and output quality. Industries served include health care, property and casualty insurers, benefit plan administration, utilities and collections. DMP BPO provides everything from postcards and flyers to 1:1 personalized direct mail. With a customer-first mentality and an increased commitment to new print and digital technologies, DMP BPO continues to offer black and white, highlight color, and, perhaps most notably, bound print applications. Illustrating that commitment was the company's most recent acquisition of the Océ VarioPrint i300 inkjet press, which has since catapulted the company to a new place in its evolution as a direct mail and transpromotional messaging provider.

"Historically operating essentially as an exclusive black and white provider, our recent purchase of the VarioPrint i300 has expanded our offerings into a world of color that was once not a significant part of our portfolio," said Mark Depperschmidt, CIO and Vice President of DMP BPO. "The i300 inkjet technology is allowing us to expand into new markets while also giving us the ability to expand on what we currently do, most notably by adding color to our transactional print jobs. It also provides us the ability to eliminate overprinting preprinted forms and better facilitate our clients' transition to color statements and transpromo initiatives."

Much of what led Depperschmidt and his team to the i300 was the realization that many of his team's color-oriented jobs were being outsourced as their toner technology onsite was not capable of meeting certain requirements. Naturally, DMP BPO began its search, specifically with inkjet, for a press that could not only meet these increased color demands, but provide the company with cost-effective options and the ability to bring previously outsourced jobs in.

"Transitioning from a mostly toner operation to inkjet has dramatically reduced our costs while not sacrificing quality for our valued customers," added Depperschmidt. "Working with Canon Solutions America has enabled us to take advantage of the many benefits of inkjet while the i300 has provided us with seamless operational efficiencies."

In a print landscape that continues to shift to more full color demands, another key component to Depperschmidt's buying decision was a press that could allow DMB-BPO to go back to existing customers with new color options, while also paving the way for conversations with prospects that were once out of scope without the i300 in place. As noted by Depperschmidt, the ability to put transpromotional and other print jobs in color has helped vastly expand the company's reach.

"When you think about it as a consumer, receiving powerfully dynamic and colorful mail is instantaneously more tangible and gripping than something that resembles a bill – black and white," added Depperschmidt. "As a direct mail provider we want our clients (and their customers) to be intrigued by what they read not only from a content perspective, but from an immediacy standpoint. The i300 bridges that gap for us by providing extremely reliable and high quality color print options while not breaking the bank in doing so."

Combining the reduced costs of inkjet with the media and application flexibility of sheet-fed production, the Océ VarioPrint i-series inkjet color digital press provides an advantageous proposition to Canon Solutions America customers like DMP-BPO who are looking to grow their business by:

Cost effectively running monochrome and color print jobs on one engine

Moving mono applications to higher-value/higher-margin color products

Extending the crossover point for digital print versus offset, helping more pages migrate to digital print

Additionally, with the Océ VarioPrint i-series, DMP BPO can now consolidate sheetfed black and white, highlight color, and full-color digital workflows into one production printing system, allowing the company to take on more jobs, manage shorter runs, handle variable data jobs, and offer more diverse media options. Taking advantage of other benefits like the i300's automated workflow, DMP BPO is also poised to streamline operations by working with Océ PRISMA workflow software, which provides great efficiency and productivity. PRISMA is an end-to-end software suite that covers every stage in document production – from creation to print management to finishing and tracking delivery.

Helping DMP BPO adapt to their new workflow was Canon Solutions America's Professional Services team. With their assistance, the team at DMP BPO was able to seamlessly transition their business efficiently to an automated inkjet workflow environment.

"Color is key, but as important is color consistency," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "For great and valued customers like DMP BPO, realizing the initial benefits of color and its consistency is just the beginning of the journey. Once print providers are able to upgrade monochrome to higher-margin color, bottom lines can be directly influenced thus allowing for expansive business growth. We appreciate DMP BPO for beginning their inkjet journey with us."

About DMP BPO

Document Management Professionals – Business Process Outsourcing (DMP BPO) is an outsourcing organization specializing in the production and distribution of consumer communications in both paper and electronic form.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2018 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

