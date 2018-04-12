ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier sales and marketing company DMC Atlanta has recently earned a national sales award for their excellent work during the fourth quarter of 2017 on behalf of a leading retail client.
The company won the quarterly Campaign Cup award, a trophy given to the top-performing office nationwide among those eligible working on the same campaign, based on quality and sales metrics. Led by President Adam Dorfman, DMC Atlanta has been recognized with this award for outstanding work numerous times over the past several years.
"Our team works hard every day to exceed client expectations, and it's great to be recognized for that effort with this award," said Dorfman. "We will continue to dedicate ourselves to achieving excellence quarter after quarter."
With a focus on face-to-face interaction, DMC Atlanta concentrates its efforts on offering individualized marketing solutions for premier clients in various industries worldwide. The firm is people-focused and dedicated to growth, consistently cultivating an atmosphere where team members enjoy coming to work and have access to personal and professional development opportunities. DMC Atlanta also believes in giving back to the community, as evidenced by their continued support of the Movember Campaign as well as other philanthropic causes.
About DMC Atlanta
DMC Atlanta is a 15-year-old Atlanta-based corporation specializing in outsourced sales and customer acquisitions for major businesses in the retail, satellite and office supply industries. DMC Atlanta focuses its efforts on a face-to-face, relationship-based marketing approach, bringing clients life-long customers with increased name brand recognition. For more information, call 770-817-4646 or contact them at http://www.dmcatlanta.com/.
Contact:
Jenna Huss
770-817-4646
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmc-atlanta-honored-with-prestigious-sales-award-300628395.html
SOURCE DMC Atlanta
