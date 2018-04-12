"Our team works hard every day to exceed client expectations, and it's great to be recognized for that effort with this award," said Dorfman. "We will continue to dedicate ourselves to achieving excellence quarter after quarter."

With a focus on face-to-face interaction, DMC Atlanta concentrates its efforts on offering individualized marketing solutions for premier clients in various industries worldwide. The firm is people-focused and dedicated to growth, consistently cultivating an atmosphere where team members enjoy coming to work and have access to personal and professional development opportunities. DMC Atlanta also believes in giving back to the community, as evidenced by their continued support of the Movember Campaign as well as other philanthropic causes.

Like DMC Atlanta on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

About DMC Atlanta

DMC Atlanta is a 15-year-old Atlanta-based corporation specializing in outsourced sales and customer acquisitions for major businesses in the retail, satellite and office supply industries. DMC Atlanta focuses its efforts on a face-to-face, relationship-based marketing approach, bringing clients life-long customers with increased name brand recognition. For more information, call 770-817-4646 or contact them at http://www.dmcatlanta.com/.

Contact: Jenna Huss

770-817-4646

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmc-atlanta-honored-with-prestigious-sales-award-300628395.html

SOURCE DMC Atlanta

Related Links

http://www.dmcatlanta.com

