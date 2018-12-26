DMC Atlanta Raises More Than $61k For Movember Foundation

Adam Dorfman , President of DMC Atlanta, was recently named to the Movember Foundation National Advisory Council. In his eight years of leading the fundraising efforts for the foundation at DMC Atlanta, the company has raised more than $175,000. This year, Dorfman finished as the second-highest individual fundraiser in the US, and ranked third globally for his efforts.

DMC Atlanta raised a total of $61,852, the eighth-highest team total in the United States. The firm's 2018 fundraisers, hosted by Dorfman, included the third-annual rare whisky dinner, which raised nearly $20K, as well as a bowling tournament, yoga class, and t-shirt sales, all benefitting the Movember Foundation. Since 2011, DMC Atlanta has raised more than $175,000 to help fund the work of the charity.

"As a member of the Movember Foundation's National Advisory Council, I'm well aware of the impact our fundraising makes," said Dorfman. "And I'm incredibly proud of the work of the DMC Atlanta team this year. Our team truly supports Movember's mission to help men get the physical and emotional help they need to live longer, happier, healthier lives."

DMC Atlanta creates experiences that transform brands, grow businesses, and improve people's lives. The company concentrates its efforts on face-to-face interaction and relationship-based marketing solutions for premier clients in numerous industries worldwide. People-focused and dedicated to growth, DMC Atlanta works to help the client acquire new customers while retaining current customers.

Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in each of the past six years, DMC Atlanta was also recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the Top 10 small businesses in metro Atlanta for 2015. The company firmly believes in giving back to the community, as evidenced by its support of the Movember Campaign and other philanthropic causes.

About DMC Atlanta

