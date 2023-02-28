'SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences' offers 227 signature properties now available in the upper-most floors at the newly developed Uptown Tower

One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom duplexes, and penthouses will be sold exclusively by LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty

Uptown Tower will feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel - 'SO/ Uptown Dubai' - exclusive restaurants and extensive conference facilities

A fly-through video can be viewed and downloaded here

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMCC – the world's flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the launch of residential units at its latest flagship development, Uptown Tower. 'SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences' includes 227 signature branded residences in the top 28 floors.

DMCC has awarded LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty, a record-breaking real estate company, exclusivity to lead the sales of the 227 ultra-exclusive branded residences.

DMCC LAUNCHES SALES FOR SO/ BRANDED RESIDENTIAL UNITS AT ITS FLAGSHIP UPTOWN TOWER (PRNewsfoto/DMCC) DMCC LAUNCHES SALES FOR SO/ BRANDED RESIDENTIAL UNITS AT ITS FLAGSHIP UPTOWN TOWER (PRNewsfoto/DMCC) DMCC LAUNCHES SALES FOR SO/ BRANDED RESIDENTIAL UNITS AT ITS FLAGSHIP UPTOWN TOWER (PRNewsfoto/DMCC) DMCC LAUNCHES SALES FOR SO/ BRANDED RESIDENTIAL UNITS AT ITS FLAGSHIP UPTOWN TOWER

SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences by Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, are available in a range of layouts, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes and penthouses. With all units featuring the signature 'French glamour' and modern elegance that comes with all SO/ branded properties, SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences represent the pinnacle of living at the heart of new Dubai.

Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built within the Uptown Dubai district, which forms a core part of SO/ Uptown Tower's compelling proposition. As such, residents at SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences will avail of a full suite of premium commercial, residential and recreational areas.

Residents will have access to an indoor pool, SO/ FIT Gym, SO/ Kids Club, sky lounge, and a multi-purpose hall that also serves as a private cinema. They will enjoy a range of high-end amenities and benefits, including preferred business set-up rates with DMCC and eligibility for "Diamond" membership status, the highest tier of the Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme which provides VVIP status at the global level.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "DMCC has been a pioneer in both developing and managing mixed-use communities in Dubai. The launch of our SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences is an extension of our world-class record and represents the next step on this journey, offering a prime destination for businesses and residents to experience all that Dubai has to offer. As global businesses increasingly turn to Dubai to access some of the world's fastest growing markets, we anticipate high demand from both local residents looking for a new premium home, and international investors looking for new opportunities in Dubai's thriving real estate market."

Uptown Tower's design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its glass façade, illuminating the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare. The 340-metre-tall, or 81 storey, Uptown Tower will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel – 'SO/ Uptown Dubai', exclusive restaurants, F&B offerings in The Atrium, and extensive conference facilities. Uptown Tower's 22 floors of premium Grade A commercial office space were fully pre-leased ahead of the tower's launch, demonstrating the strong appeal to global businesses that Dubai, DMCC, and Uptown Tower command.

As part of the Uptown Dubai district, Uptown Tower will be one of two high-rise iconic mixed-use towers and seven residential, commercial and hospitality mid-rise towers, arrayed around The Plaza – all offering supreme amenities for residents, employees and visitors. Construction on the next phase of Uptown Dubai is under way.

A fly-through video can be downloaded here.

Customers interested in purchasing a property at SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences can visit the DMCC Lounge in Almas Tower, JLT / email [email protected] / call +971 4 517 7313.

Note to editors:

Uptown Tower:

About Uptown Tower:

Uptown Tower is the first of two supertall towers to crown DMCC's Uptown Dubai District. Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, the design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its glass façade. Uptown Tower redefines Dubai's skyline, bringing a premium commercial, residential and leisure offer that adds value to businesses, enriches the lives of residents, and creates a unique experience for visitors.

Reflecting DMCC's comprehensive sustainability strategy, Uptown Tower was developed using the latest international best practice for sustainable construction. The tower was designed to achieve a LEED Gold standard, a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement from the US Green Building Council. An estimated 21 million man-hours were completed without any lost time due to injury, demonstrating DMCC's central focus on health and safety.

About SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences:

SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences is a limited collection of 227 private residences available in:

142 one-bedroom units ranging from 627 – 1,186 sq/ft (58 – 110 sq/m)

60 Two-bedroom units ranging from 1,038 – 1,669 sq/ft (96 – 155 sq/m)

12 two-bedroom duplexes from 1,595 – 2,061 sq/ft (148 – 191 sq/m)

9 three-bedroom residences ranging between 1,513 – 1,908 sq/ft (141 – 177sq/m)

4 spacious penthouse units ranging between 2,993 – 3,345 sq/ft (278 – 311 sq/m)

The 227 ultra-exclusive branded SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences take up the top 28 floors of the tower and will have access to a range of high-end amenities including:

Residents' lounge

Private cinema which also serves as a multi-functional space for private events

Indoor swimming pool with relaxation cabanas, a jacuzzi and separate kids' pool

SO/ Kids Club

SO/ FIT Gym

Dedicated parking with electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle and motorcycle parking

Uptown Dubai District:

Uptown Dubai District has a total GFA of 5.8 million sq/ft (538,800 sq/m) comprising grade A commercial and residential space, retail and F&B outlets, hotels and public amenities.

District has a total GFA of 5.8 million sq/ft (538,800 sq/m) comprising grade A commercial and residential space, retail and F&B outlets, hotels and public amenities. It comprises two iconic high-rises, including Uptown Tower, and seven mid-rise mixed-use towers centred around The Plaza – all offering premium amenities for residents, employees and visitors.

The two iconic super-tall towers were designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill from Chicago . They are the visionaries behind some of the tallest buildings worldwide including the iconic Burj Khalifa and Jeddah Tower. They are also the architects behind the EXPO 2020 Dubai master plan, urban and architectural design and that of the Al Wasl Plaza.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world's most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai's position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011684/Uptown_Tower.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011685/Uptown_Duplex.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011686/Uptown_Atrium.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011687/Uptown_Tower.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527681/DMCC_Logo.jpg

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DMCC