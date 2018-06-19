DMCU To Host Dog Adoption Event at Detroit Main Branch June 23

"Detroit Dog Rescue is Detroit's ONLY no-kill shelter in the city of Detroit. Our team is committed to helping the thousands of abandoned, abused and homeless dogs in Detroit through rescue and rehabilitation, education, and outreach," said Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of DDR.

"Community involvement like our events with DMCU are essential to saving more lives and providing more resources to our mission."

DMCU hosted three adoption events last year, one at each of its branches, and the same is planned this year. The adoption at the Novi Branch, located at 25880 Novi Road, is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 28, and the event at the Clawson Branch, located at 625 N. Main Street, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.

"Last year, it was inspiring to see so many people take these dogs into their hearts and homes," said Kathie Trembath, president and CEO of Diversified Members Credit Union.

"Community involvement is something we take very seriously at DMCU. This is such a worthy cause. We are happy to host an event where our members, and the community in general, can get together with the DDR and find homes for these dogs."

DMCU will also be collecting donations at the events. Detroit Dog Rescue is a non-profit 501(c)3.

About Diversified Members Credit Union

Diversified Members Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches in Detroit, Novi and Clawson. DMCU offers a full array of loans, including personal, home and auto; savings and checking accounts; credit and debit cards; and mobile and online banking. Anyone who lives, works or worships in the state of Michigan is eligible for membership. Formed in 1929, DMCU has grown to nearly 25,000 members and more than $400 million in assets. For more information, visit www.dmcu.com, or on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: Samantha Keene

Phone: 313.568.5000 ext. 264

Email: skeene@dmcu.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmcu-to-host-dog-adoption-event-at-detroit-main-branch-june-23-300668517.html

SOURCE Diversified Members Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.dmcu.com

