DMD Systems Named To No. 98 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2026

CRN® Spotlights The Top IT Channel Providers For Outstanding Performance And Growth

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD), a Reuse First® IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized DMD on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150.

DMD Systems Recovery, The Channel Co. CRN Fast Growth 150 Solution Provider 2026

For the past six years, CRN has recognized DMD's continued growth and commitment to serving customers across the IT channel. This latest recognition reflects sustained growth driven by the trust of customers and channel partners navigating increasingly complex IT lifecycle challenges. Contact DMD to learn more about how it supports the enterprise IT lifecycle.

CRN's 150 list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"As we celebrate six years of recognition from CRN, we're reminded that growth is earned through the trust of our customers and partners," said Aaron Zeper, Chief Executive Officer of DMD Systems Recovery. "Organizations rely on DMD to help them securely manage retired technology, maximize IT asset value, and provide the audit-ready documentation and transparency needed to support governance and compliance. Their confidence in our team has fueled our growth, challenged us to continuously improve, and made this milestone possible."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD) is a Reuse First® IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services provider helping organizations reduce risk, recover value, and provide proof through its IT lifecycle management services. DMD serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, cloud providers, and channel partners with secure data destruction, decommissioning, logistics, inventory management, redeployment, remarketing, recycling, and audit-ready reporting across Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility assets. DMD is a Certified B Corporation and maintains certifications including R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001.

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery