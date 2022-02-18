DMD Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 1.17 bn | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Biologics



Small Molecules

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market, including AFM-Telethon, Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Editas Medicine Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Italfarmaco Spa, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AFM-Telethon - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely GNT 0004.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely CAP-1002.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely CRISPR/Cas9.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market vendors

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFM-Telethon, Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Editas Medicine Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Italfarmaco Spa, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AFM-Telethon

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Editas Medicine Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Italfarmaco Spa

Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

