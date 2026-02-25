DMEC Releases First-of-its-Kind Policy Brief on Artificial Intelligence in Workplace Leave and Accommodation Management

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEC published a new, first-of-its-kind policy brief examining the intersection of the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), public policy, and workplace leave and accommodation management. The brief, Artificial Intelligence in Workplace Leave and Accommodation Management , fills a critical gap by exploring AI's expanding role in these programs through a policy lens and outlining considerations to support responsible, transparent, and equitable use of these tools.

As employers increasingly use AI to support leave administration, benefits eligibility, claims processing, compliance monitoring, and accommodation decisions, the brief highlights both potential benefits and key risks when these systems lack clear guardrails. It also emphasizes the role state policymakers play in shaping how AI is used in workforce systems and outlines policy options across several areas, including; governance structures; ethical and transparent AI guidelines; protections against bias and discrimination; requirements for human review of high-risk decisions; disclosure of AI use; and strong data security standards.

Drawing on recent state legislative and executive actions, the brief highlights examples from states, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Utah, California, Colorado, Texas, Kentucky, and New York. It also builds on insights from a 2025 DMEC study, which helped surface a strong opportunity to provide forward-looking, groundbreaking guidance specific to AI use in HR, benefits, leave administration, and claims processing, underscoring the need for targeted policy attention.

"When AI is used in systems that directly affect a person's health, income, and job stability, early and thoughtful policymaking matters," said Bryon Bass, CEO of DMEC. "Through this new brief, DMEC aims to equip policymakers with the information needed to support innovation while ensuring fair and responsible workplace practices."

This brief was developed in alignment with the DMEC Blueprint: Strategic Priorities in Workplace Leave Management Policy , a nonpartisan framework grounded in real-world employer experience that identifies key policy priorities in workplace leave and accommodation management. The brief, the Blueprint, and additional tools and resources are available through DMEC's State Policy Resource Hub . Legislative and executive branch officials and staff are invited to register for a free account at dmec.org/dmec-state-policy or contact [email protected] for more information.

The full policy brief, Artificial Intelligence in Workplace Leave and Accommodation Management, is available at: https://dmec.org/wp-content/uploads/DMEC_Artificial-Intelligence-and-Leave.pdf.

About DMEC

DMEC is the only national nonprofit association dedicated to advancing effective workplace leave and accommodation management. DMEC supports more than 20,000 professionals representing 1,400+ employers across the public and private sectors, helping organizations navigate complex leave and accommodation systems while strengthening workforce participation.

SOURCE DMEC