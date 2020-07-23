DMEconnected - is an online marketplace that help medical providers find information on medical vendors and medical sales representatives.

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coined as the medical device industry's "cheat sheet". DMEconnected is a black owned tech company founded by Courtney Richards.

After years of working in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and Home Healthcare industries, founder & CEO, Courtney Richards, broke down the challenges he faced on a daily basis and realized that most medical teams would select a vendor either because "i t's the patient's choice" or "the vendor is easier to work with" .

While there are different platforms that health systems use for processing a patient's order, there is no real marketplace to share information for the DME/Home Health world. Each healthcare system operates differently and every vendor has different ways of marketing their products and services.

With marketplace models like Amazon becoming more mainstream, Richards realized that he could apply the same metrics to the DME and Home Health industry. The birth of DMEconnected was born to help facilitate information that was passed from medical vendors to medical providers. DMEconnected not only help medical providers have quick access to information they need, but to ultimately help patients receive their medical equipment and services in a timely manner.

DMEconnected works as one centralized location where medical vendors can upload their Order Forms, List of insurances they accept, Branch information and their Sales Rep's information. Medical providers can also utilize other portals, such at the Medicare portal.

"One of the most important things I've learned is "the path of the least resistance". Your medical offices and hospitals are already overwhelmed with constant changes. Let's lighten their load, so they can get back to what matters most: taking care of patients. We want to be known as the industry's "cheat sheet" for medical personnel that place orders for patients' medical equipment and services." - Courtney Richards, Founder & CEO of DMEconnected

With their plug and play platform, there is not a great deal of training that is required.

Medical Providers/Staff can sign up and get a FREE membership.

Medical Vendors and Medical Sales Representatives pay a small annual subscription fee.

