DMH Asphalt Denver Explains Why Summer Is the Most Critical Season for Commercial Pavement Maintenance in Colorado

The Denver-based asphalt company breaks down how heat, UV exposure, and prior winter damage determine which commercial lots need attention before deterioration accelerates.

DENVER, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial asphalt in Colorado enters summer carrying stress fractures, oxidation, and edge deterioration from months of freeze-thaw cycling. Warm temperatures accelerate that damage — they don't repair it.

Dustin H., CEO of DMH Asphalt Denver, works through commercial paving, site preparation, and excavation projects across the Denver metro. "Cracks that were hairline in April are quarter-inch gaps by July," said Dustin. "Water gets in, the base erodes, and what could have been a sealcoat job becomes a mill and overlay. The window to address it cheaply closes fast."

UV exposure breaks down asphalt's binder over time, causing the surface to dry out and become brittle. Once flexibility is lost, Colorado's temperature swings — which can exceed 40 degrees in a single day — drive cracking faster than in more temperate climates.

Sealcoating interrupts that process. Applied to structurally sound pavement, it restores surface flexibility, blocks UV penetration, and seals minor cracking before water infiltrates the base. Application requires sustained temperatures above 50 degrees and dry conditions — parameters Denver's summer reliably provides between May and September.

For lots where cracking has already progressed, crack routing and filling should precede sealcoating. Skipping that step seals existing damage in place rather than addressing it. Properties with deterioration beyond surface repair are candidates for mill and overlay work, which also requires summer temperatures for proper compaction and curing.

DMH Asphalt Denver serves commercial clients throughout the Denver metro. More information is available at dmhasphaltdenver.com or by calling (303) 725-0617.

DMH Asphalt Denver is a family-owned commercial asphalt, site preparation, and excavation company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded by Dustin H., the company serves commercial clients across the Denver metro with an honest, customer-first approach.

Contact: Dustin H., CEO | (303) 725-0617 | [email protected] | dmhasphaltdenver.com

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SOURCE DMH Asphalt Denver