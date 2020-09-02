DMI Acquires Devgurus, a Modern Leader in Cloud-Native Headless Commerce

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses evolve to stay ahead of today's e-commerce challenges, DMI, a leading digital transformation company, has acquired cloud-native headless commerce solutions provider Devgurus. With offices in Argentina and Spain, the acquisition of Devgurus expands DMI's existing European footprint and extends the company's global reach into South America.

"In order to adapt to the disruptive industry changes that were only accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers need to quickly reimagine how they operate to remain sustainable," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "DMI helps companies meet the rapidly shifting ecommerce needs of our customers across all touchpoints, including mobile, online, IoT, kiosk and in-store, to create uniform and user-friendly shopping experiences. With the Devgurus acquisition, DMI can future-proof our customers' ecommerce architecture with modern technologies that form the building blocks of the new digital commerce age."

Specifically, as Devgurus is a leading commercetools services provider, the acquisition makes DMI a predominate provider of commercetools solutions. Founded in 2006 and recognized as a Leader in both the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and the 2020 B2C Commerce Suites Forrester Wave™, commercetools is widely considered the world's most flexible microservices-based commerce platform and is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies. The firm helps retailers and manufacturers realize brand value by creating sophisticated shopping experiences across new channels including apps, video and social media, while providing unlimited scalability.

"We're thrilled to join forces with DMI, an already established global leader in digital transformation that provides our company with the infrastructure and marketing capabilities to fuel accelerated growth," said Devgurus CEO, Matias Páez Molina. "Both companies share a passion for developing robust, enterprise-grade digital commerce solutions for clients. We're excited about the vision and confidence DMI has in our talented developers."

Commercetools President, Arthur Lawida, agrees. "The combination of DMI and Devgurus delivers an innovative portfolio of microservices-based commerce solutions for our global customer base."

"With Devgurus' deep skill set and years of experience in Commercetools' B2B and B2C implementations, through this acquisition, DMI's team of more than 300 digital commerce developers is expertly-positioned to help businesses launch innovative ecommerce offerings in an accelerated timeframe and quickly start realizing business value," said DMI Commerce Group President, Marc Irish.

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, is built to design digital businesses. DMI has expertise in mobility device management, AI and analytics, IoT and digital commerce. The company's mobile-first, user-centric approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth and an expanding customer base, which includes enterprise commercial customers, federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:

Donna Savarese

DMI Senior Director of Media Relations and Marketing

[email protected]

855-963-2099

SOURCE DMI

Related Links

http://dminc.com

