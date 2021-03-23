DMI and Art Basel implement further digital solutions to support galleries and their artists through Online Viewing Rooms

DMI was proud to partner with Art Basel to create Online Viewing Rooms. Tweet this

"For the art community, the loss of the live events didn't just take away the human experience, but it also affected a key sales channel for galleries," said Allison Mataya, DMI Executive Director, Experience Group. "DMI was proud to partner with Art Basel to create Online Viewing Rooms and bring an alternative solution that positively impacted galleries and provided artists with the opportunity to share their works of art."

The Online Viewing Rooms created a new digital experience bringing the artworld when live events are not yet able to happen. It connects collectors with the galleries and artists by providing a digital platform to showcase works of art online. Collectors can browse thousands of works with the ability to search by galleries, artists, medium, sector and year. Participants can directly contact the gallery with any sales inquiries.

Since the launch of the Online Viewing Rooms in 2020, DMI and Art Basel have worked closely with the galleries to obtain feedback from participants. OVR users' comments led DMI to add enhancements, including more enhanced filters and the ability for participants to save collections.

DMI and Art Basel will continue to converge and develop the virtual and physical environments in the upcoming year to bring the art community together, offer a safe way for collectors to experience the event from their homes and further explore their passion for art.

Additional details on the Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms can be found at https://www.artbasel.com/ovr. Visit www.dminc.com for more information on DMI's digital solutions and support.

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and The BMW Art Journey. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

