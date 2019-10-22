DMI and Chanje to Lead Joint Session on Convergence at MWC19 Los Angeles

"The need for ubiquitous connectivity is disrupting every facet of the transportation industry," said Deittrick. "The ecosystems that will define the convergence-era are complex. Alongside DMI's partner, Chanje, which creates sustainable solutions that improve how companies move people and packages, I look forward to a robust discussion and glimpse into the not-so-distant future on the business and revenue models that will emerge as the connected autonomous ecosystem evolves."

WHAT: "Upward Mobility: Reinventing Transportation for Human-Centric Evolution"

WHO: DMI SVP, Digital Strategy and Chief Digital Officer, Mike Deittrick and Chanje Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Sales, Colin Coggins

WHEN: Tuesday, October 22nd

TIME: 2:00-2:45 pm

WHERE: MWC19 LA Connected Vehicle Summit's NextTech Stage

DMI will also participate in the MWC19 Los Angeles What's Hot Tour providing demos of its Inspection and EndZone Platforms. The DMI booth will be located in the IoT Zone- Booth # 3029.

About DMI

DMI is a global digital transformation company purpose-built to reinvent business for today's mobile and connected world. At DMI, we take a human-centric, mobile-first approach to help our clients disrupt their markets and evolve their business models. We're a new breed of partner that brings together the innovation and design-thinking of a digital agency with the rapid and iterative delivery of a modern IT services partner. With over 20 offices worldwide, we've been continually recognized by industry analysts as a leader in digital services. Our unique, integrated approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth, as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and has included all fifteen U.S. Executive Departments.

