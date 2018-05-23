DMI and Information Builders Deliver IoT Accelerators for Asset Tracking, Fleet Management, and Predictive Maintenance

Tweet This: .@DMI2002 and @infobldrs deliver pre-built #IoT Accelerators, help @VeederRoot enhance predictive #analytics capabilities http://ow.ly/a1ju30k6SDc

DMI provides connected solutions that bridge the gap between business and technology. The company brings together the design thinking of a digital agency with the lean-agile delivery of a modern IT services partner to deliver comprehensive mobile-first solutions for the connected world. A pioneer in connected car solutions, DMI has more than 15 years of experience leveraging real-time sensor data to support new business models, customer experience, and operational efficiencies. DMI has translated this proven expertise into the development of three pre-configured IoT Accelerators, built on top of Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform.

Information Builders provides organizations with the advanced analytics capabilities they need to process structured and unstructured (Internet of Things) IoT data, and make it actionable. WebFOCUS is also the industry's most scalable BI and analytics platform and has received industry recognition for its ability to manage high volumes of data without impacting processing speed – a characteristic critical to supporting investments in IoT and other emerging data sources.

Designed in close collaboration by the companies, the IoT Accelerators are pre-configured for Asset Tracking, Fleet Management, and Predictive Maintenance use cases.

Accelerator for Asset Tracking – This Accelerator provides organizations with real-time asset location and tracking, featuring the ability to define a geo-fence and receive custom notifications and alerts for better asset utilization

Accelerator for Fleet Management – Organizations can employ this offering to optimize fleet routes and condition-based maintenance to improve fuel economy, minimize unplanned stops, and reduce accidents across their fleets

Accelerator for Predictive Maintenance – With this Accelerator, organizations can predict maintenance in advance, detect anomalies, and advise on the remaining useful life of an asset to reduce downtime, maintenance costs, and improve efficiency

DMI and Information Builders officially unveiled these Accelerators at Information Builders' annual Summit User Conference today.

Erin Childress, director of Software Engineering at Veeder-Root, said:

"Throughout our rich history of manufacturing computing devices, we have continually helped our customers improve their products and processes by providing critical information when it's needed most. The IoT Accelerators from DMI and Information Builders improve the ease and speed at which we can integrate IoT data into our existing business models."

Jay Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI, said:

"Running IoT solutions in production requires analytics and data management to be running at an incredible scale. Together, with Information Builders' platform and our expertise in engineering IoT solutions, we can deliver on these requirements to give businesses greater connectivity and insight into physical assets and operations while enabling the development of new digital product offerings and improving customer experiences."

Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders, said:

"IoT is beginning to have a profound impact on the supply-chain and logistics sector, but many organizations are grappling with the complexity of IoT technologies. Information Builders and DMI are helping to alleviate that burden. The new IoT Accelerators give executives, operations, and front-line personnel the ability to immediately derive answers and analysis to critical questions that can transform supply-chain management and ultimately, revolutionize their businesses."

About Veeder-Root

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes, Veeder-Root automatic tank gauges; probes and sensors; Red Jacket submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors; EMR meter registers; and Stage II Vapor Recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in more than 500,000 tanks globally and responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. Visit veeder.com.

About DMI

DMI is purpose-built to reinvent business for a connected world. Customer-centric and agile in all that we do, we drive modern transformation through a unique, integrated approach to innovation, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, analytics and machine learning, IoT, and secure device and app management. Born mobile, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade connected solutions since 2002 for hundreds of global enterprise clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Cabinet Offices. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

