DMI Awarded Governor's Citation for Outstanding Service and Support for the State of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Health

Company recognized for partnership, expertise and commitment to Maryland constituents during unprecedented time

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, today announced that the company received a Governor's Citation in recognition of the rapid response, partnership and deployment of the MDGOVAX Contact Center . Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented DMI leadership with the honor on Friday, Aug. 19 at the 2022 MACo Summer Conference, stating, "Our administration is proud to have rolled out the nation's most successful COVID-19 contact center that provided equitable support for all Marylanders, which fielded nearly two million calls and aided in scheduling more than one million vaccine appointments. In collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health, the 1-855-MDGOVAX contact center was a critical tool to help underserved Marylanders access life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. We are pleased to recognize DMI for their partnership with the state on this important and successful initiative."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO, DMI, and team.

To fully mobilize and drive vaccination rates across the state during the height of the pandemic, the governor initiated several programs to increase the distribution and administration of vaccines to Maryland residents. As part of these efforts, DMI partnered with the state to deploy a next-gen digital contact center in just seven days, providing citizens a way to quickly receive information related to COVID-19, schedule an appointment for a vaccine and even arrange transportation. Leveraging the latest modern technology capabilities and data intelligence, combined with trained, empathetic agents, the contact center was able to scale and field upwards of 75,000 calls per day while giving citizens the ability to receive and request support in the way they are most comfortable interacting, including self-serve options, text, chat or phone calls.

The contact center continues to deliver the Maryland Department of Health with invaluable data that provides insights into what programs and initiatives could be run to improve COVID-19 resource delivery across the state.

"The MDGOVAX call center has proven to be one of our most powerful tools in the war chest of Maryland's fight against COVID-19," said Tara Hargadon, assistant secretary, Maryland Department of Health. "This partnership and collaboration with DMI has supported, and continues to support, millions of Marylanders with equitable access to information, testing, therapeutic treatment, vaccine, immunization record support and rideshare capabilities to COVID-19 vaccine appointments."

As a result, the state of Maryland's ranking, in terms of response to COVID-19, soared up to #7 nationally.

"From response to recovery, our teams are committed to helping Maryland meet these demands now and into the future," said DJ Oreb, president, DMI. "The success of the contact center showed the tremendous impact of converging technology innovation and a human-centric approach to engage a mass population through a very troubling and crucial time in history."

Building off this achievement, DMI also was recently awarded a task order to manage the Maryland Department of Health's 988 Crisis Hotline, which services some of Maryland's most vulnerable populations, including individuals at risk for suicide and other mental health and substance use-related emergencies.

"Serving 15 agencies across the state, DMI has been Maryland's trusted partner for multiple complex mission critical programs that span cybersecurity, modern contact centers, application development, managed mobility and more," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO, DMI. "When the pandemic hit, DMI was ready and eager to put our skills and capabilities to work in support of our local communities. This was a true partnership in collaboration, and we are honored to be entrusted with such mission-critical work such as this and the 988 Crisis Hotline."

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

SOURCE DMI