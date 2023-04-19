DMI AWARDED RECOMPETE CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH

The 3-Year $24 Million Contract Provides Cybersecurity Modernization Services

BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and IT managed services, announced today that it has been awarded the recompete for the Cybersecurity Modernization II Initiative for The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Director (OD) Office of Information Technology (OIT) contract. Worth $24 million over three years, the win will build on DMI's two previous contracts with the NIH OD to provide cybersecurity modernization services.

"This win validates the National Institute of Health's confidence in DMI's capacity to deliver high-quality, strategic cybersecurity services," said Rocky Thurston, chief operating officer, DMI. "We look forward to providing continued support for these high priority cross-cutting capabilities needed to support all of NIH."

DMI is assisting with modernizing the NIH OD IT cybersecurity posture to increase security and enhance performance. The span of work includes industrial control systems (ICS) modernization, enterprise asset management, third-party vendor management, organization change management, and cloud assessment & authorization.

The National Institute of Health is the nation's core medical research agency and has paved the way for key medical discoveries to improve the health of the United States' population. DMI is prepared to continue to provide the organization with unmatched uptime, performance, service, and security. This deal continues to strengthen DMI's public sector cybersecurity expertise, which is aligned with the company's strategic objectives.

DMI, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories.

