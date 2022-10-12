DMI Brings on Meena Patel as President of Commercial Group

Experienced Leader Will Drive Customer Success, Business Growth

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, announced Meena Patel as president of DMI's commercial business group. Meena will lead all functions focused on solving industry challenges and delivering transformational solutions across global commercial markets.

Prior to joining DMI, Meena served as senior vice president and head of resources and services at Atos Americas. There she supported industries including retail, consumer packaged goods, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and oil and gas. Prior to Atos, she held leadership roles at SAP, Cognizant and Deloitte. Her diverse experience will be key to driving DMI's commercial initiatives across markets and industries globally.

As a global consulting, IT, and managed services partner, DMI is trusted by the world's largest enterprises, brands, government agencies and organizations to deliver secure, mission-critical technology solutions with the speed and next-gen innovation of commercial enterprise business. As the company strives to bridge the gap and drive digital transformation across commercial and federal markets, Meena's experience and deep industry knowledge will bring valuable commercial leadership to round out DMI's executive team and help to continue the customer-centric focus they deliver to clients.

Meena Patel, president of the commercial group, DMI, said: "Regardless of the market, organizations are grappling with a wide array of complex issues. DMI has the resources and experience to transform industries for the better. The company's values and mission align with what I have been working towards throughout my career and I look forward to facilitating those transformational outcomes across a diverse customer portfolio."

Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO, DMI, said: "DMI's commercial group is tasked with tackling business transformation in some of the most complex industry landscapes. Meena's breadth of experience in leadership roles across a large roster of markets and brands will be paramount as she guides our teams. We're confident that having Meena onboard will further drive DMI's mission to help our clients evolve through the next wave of digital and beyond."

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

