DMI Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification reinforces company's standing as one of the leading global technology employers

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and IT managed services, is proud to announce that is has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DMI. This year, 85% of employees reported it's a great place to work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Very few companies can claim the level of career flexibility and growth opportunities that DMI has," said Marion Ticknor, chief people officer, DMI. "We believe that what is good for our people is good for business and by providing new and exciting work opportunities across both industries and disciplines, we foster the culture and winning attitude necessary to consistently deliver exceptional value to our clients and high job satisfaction for our people."

Employee longevity shows the work that DMI has put into creating an atmosphere of continuous development and advancement. While the company seeks to always make sure its customers are well-served, it places that same value on its people, who are on the front lines of developing the successful relationships that allow DMI to continue to innovate. Whether it's through extensive benefits, training, career flexibility, or global growth opportunities, DMI aims to support each individual's total well-being while empowering them to grow both personally and professionally.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://dminc.com/careers/

About DMI

DMI, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories.

www.DMInc.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

SOURCE DMI