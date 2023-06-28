DMI Elevates to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and IT managed services, today announced its elevation to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status. This significant milestone comes in recognition of DMI's strong team of AWS trained and certified professionals and outstanding commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to clients in both the public and private sectors.

As an Advanced Tier Services Partner, DMI provides extensive expertise in cloud migration, DevSecOps, cloud-native application development, and serverless computing. By leveraging AWS's robust suite of services, DMI empowers organizations to optimize their enterprise AWS deployments to not only unlock organizational agility and scalability, but also drive substantial cost savings.

This advancement to the AWS Advanced Tier reaffirms DMI's position as a trusted partner in the cloud industry, propelling clients' cloud journeys in even the most complex hybrid environments.

"We made the strategic decision to advance our partnership with AWS, as we continue to see increased demand in the market for enterprise grade cloud solutions," said Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI. "This status will allow us to provide even greater value to our clients and is a direct result of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering outstanding results."

About DMI

DMI, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

SOURCE DMI