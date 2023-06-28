DMI Elevates to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

News provided by

DMI

28 Jun, 2023, 08:02 ET

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and IT managed services, today announced its elevation to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status. This significant milestone comes in recognition of DMI's strong team of AWS trained and certified professionals and outstanding commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to clients in both the public and private sectors.

As an Advanced Tier Services Partner, DMI provides extensive expertise in cloud migration, DevSecOps, cloud-native application development, and serverless computing. By leveraging AWS's robust suite of services, DMI empowers organizations to optimize their enterprise AWS deployments to not only unlock organizational agility and scalability, but also drive substantial cost savings.

This advancement to the AWS Advanced Tier reaffirms DMI's position as a trusted partner in the cloud industry, propelling clients' cloud journeys in even the most complex hybrid environments.

"We made the strategic decision to advance our partnership with AWS, as we continue to see increased demand in the market for enterprise grade cloud solutions," said Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI. "This status will allow us to provide even greater value to our clients and is a direct result of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering outstanding results."

About DMI
DMI, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

SOURCE DMI

Also from this source

DMI Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification

INDIANAPOLIS STAR NAMES DMI A WINNER OF THE CENTRAL INDIANA TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.