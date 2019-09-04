DMI Introduces its AIQUS™ Artificial Intelligence Portfolio on Bloomberg TV

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO and Founder of DMI, will be interviewed this Saturday, September 7th on Bloomberg TV's The American Dream. Bajaj will provide viewers with a rare glimpse into his successful entrepreneurial journey, from launching DMI in the family garage to growing the mobility solutions and digital transformation leader into a $400 million company with 22 global offices and 2,000 employees.

"DMI is excited to share our expertise in mobility solutions and digital transformation with Bloomberg TV's national audience of business leaders," said Bajaj. "In today's hyper-connected world, DMI helps enterprises and government organizations leverage mobility, analytics, cloud, etc. to create new revenue models and realize cost savings. We hope that new DMI partners will see this segment and better understand how digital transformation can vastly enhance their business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet today's rapidly-evolving business challenges."

The American Dream episode, in which Bajaj reveals best practices in building a successful global technology services firm, also introduces DMI's new artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio AIQUS™. AIQUS is a holistic solution encompassing conversational technologies; core automation with natural language processing (NLP) and video analytics; and deep learning and machine learning (ML). DMI's AIQUS portfolio reflects the company's commitment to helping its clients leverage next-generation technologies to drive digital business innovation.

DMI's expansion into artificial intelligence includes a recent investment and partnership with AI start-up Zasti. Zasti's award-winning deep learning AI technology is used by industry leaders in the insurance, transportation and healthcare sectors including Airbus, Lloyd's of London and Maersk. Powered by AIQUS, DMI will support its customers in creating AI solutions that deliver measurable business value.

DMI's episode of The American Dream on Bloomberg TV will air on Saturday, September 7th at 5:00 pm EST. Check out a preview of the episode here.

DMI is a global digital transformation company purpose-built to reinvent business for today's mobile and connected world. At DMI, we take a human-centric, mobile-first approach to help our clients disrupt their markets and evolve their business models. We're a new breed of partner that brings together the innovation and design-thinking of a digital agency with the rapid and iterative delivery of a modern IT services partner. With over 20 offices worldwide, we've been continually recognized by industry analysts as a leader in digital services. Our unique, integrated approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth, as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and has included all fifteen U.S. Executive Departments.

