DMI Joins the MACH Alliance to Help Future Proof Enterprise Technology

"We are so excited for DMI to join the MACH Alliance," says Kelly Goetsch, president of the MACH Alliance. "DMI shares our approach to improving technologies, and this is just the right way to deliver better solutions to our customers."

"Being a member of the Alliance connects DMI to providers of leading commerce related technologies. Together with these partners, DMI can develop best of breed solutions for our clients, resulting in optimized responsiveness to their customer needs," said Marc Irish, DMI President, Digital Commerce Solutions.

Companies are tapping into a growing number of digital channels to reach their customers. It is critical that these companies adopt a technology approach that is highly available, highly scalable and highly flexible. MACH Alliance members are committed to anticipate future ways to embed technology in our daily lives. For more information on DMI's involvement with MACH Alliance, please visit https://dminc.com/strategic-partners/mach-alliance/.

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for over a hundred Fortune 1000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

