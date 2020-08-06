DMI Launches COVID-19 Workplace Re-Entry Solution

"Schools and workplaces lack the personnel and funds necessary to effectively monitor social distancing and identify those who may have been in contact with individuals infected with COVID-19," said Joseph Rossi, Founder of Turtlebay Advisory Services. "DMI's solution leverages existing enterprise infrastructure and mobile devices everyone is already carrying to support a safe return to offices, workplaces and schools while keeping capital expenses down for our customers."

Specifically, DMI's Social Distancing Solution provides mobile device monitoring that helps to ensure six feet of social distancing between individuals in any workplace, as recommended by the CDC. An alert in the form of a vibration or sound, signals when employees cross into each other's six-foot safety zone. The DMI solution is unique in that, unlike other solutions, an alert generates even if the person entering the six-foot safety zone is not running DMI's application.

DMI's solution also delivers contact tracing for all employee-to-employee on-site interactions in the event of a of COVID-19 diagnosis. DMI's solution is fully anonymous, with no information or location data stored centrally or with a third-party supplier. However, in being aware of potential exposure, effective decisions can be made about the length of time an employee may want to consider self-quarantine.

Finally, DMI's Workplace Sanitization Reporting Solution empowers enterprises with a mobile checklist that delivers visibility into the daily status of workplace cleaning protocols. The digital checklist features an easy-to-configure dashboard allowing for management visibility into overall workplace sanitization readiness. The dashboard delivers real-time reports on the rooms and areas confirmed to have been cleaned, alerts for rooms that still need to be cleaned, as well as reporting capabilities that deliver an historical view of workplace cleaning protocols over periods of time.

DMI's Workplace Re-Entry Solution integrates seamlessly into existing mobile device management (MDM) platforms, with a version developed exclusively for Samsung mobile device users. DMI collaborated with Samsung Electronics America to customize the app for easier access to and control of functions and alerts, as well as the ability to discreetly manage notifications when using Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

"We're thrilled to be launching a comprehensive, preventative mobile solution to fill the immense need for safe and effective on-site workplace re-entry business operations," said Dr. Ramyaa Ganesh, DMI associate vice president of artificial intelligence and a licensed healthcare informatics expert. "Enterprises that invest in this secure, automated, mobile solution not only help protect and reassure their on-site workers and customers, they also mitigate their own liability risk upon reopening."

DMI's Workplace Re-Entry Solution is currently available for download on Android and iOS devices.

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, is built to design digital businesses. DMI has expertise in mobility device management, AI and analytics, IoT and digital commerce. The company's mobile-first, user-centric approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth and an expanding customer base, which includes enterprise commercial customers, federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:

Donna Savarese

DMI Senior Director of Media Relations and Marketing

[email protected]

314-401-8114

SOURCE DMI

Related Links

https://dminc.com

