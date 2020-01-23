DMI Marketing Announces New Identity

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, wholesaler of consumer-driven life and annuity products announces a new brand identity with a complete rebrand. As part of its rebranding efforts, the Company's name will change from DMI Marketing to a shortened version, DMI.

We felt it was the right time to move away from utilizing 'Marketing' as part of our name to reflect our comprehensive offerings." said Brian Donahue Founder and President of DMI. Donahue adds, "While we do provide access to award winning marketing services, DMI's core value truly exists within its comprehensive offerings, including its ability to wholesale life and annuity products with services across Marketing, Sales, and Operations. These services coupled with DMI's formidable relationships with strategic carriers and distributors, is what allows us to compete with top IMOs in the U.S."

In addition to a new name, DMI has a new look with a refreshed logo, altered to reflect who DMI is today and symbolize its dynamic future. The circle represents the totality of DMI's collective offerings. The arrows within the circle signify forward motion and progress while the three colors represent the core offering across the organization.

"Our professional profile has evolved over the last 30 years and we wanted to bring forth a new logo to reflect not only our vision, but also our evolution of expanded services and our commitment to innovative technology," says Kaijsa Kurstin, VP Marketing, DMI.

In addition to creating a new brand, DMI has made investments to its infrastructure by acquiring top talent and introducing new technology in an effort to create more opportunities for future growth. The development and launch of its new agent portal, MyBackOffice, is part of its commitment to innovation. Not only does the platform offer all the tools one would expect to find in an agent portal but continues to be developed with agent value at the forefront of the design. The ease-of-use of this sophisticated technology, along with the human touch that is delivered through superior customer service, is truly what sets DMI apart, adds Donahue.

DMI will continue with rebrand efforts across all of its print and digital assets over the coming months and plans to announce it new, formalized service offerings over the next few weeks. Agents already working with DMI will have the advantage of previewing these services before the company formally announces.

