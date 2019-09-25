DMI Marketing Streamlines Efforts of its Partner Agents With Launch of New Portal, My Back Office

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI Marketing, Inc., announced today the launch of their newly designed portal, My Back Office. The new portal was designed to simplify processes for DMI's partner agents and financial professionals and allow them more time to focus on the needs of their clients by freeing up time spent on paperwork and underwriting. The talented teams across the DMI organization spent the past six months building, testing, collecting, and implementing user feedback in an effort to provide a robust set of tools in a user-friendly environment.

"We wanted to create a space that was not only beautiful in design but also easily accessible to all of the tools our partner agents and financial professionals need to be successful. It was important we create an experience filled with features that advisors truly benefit from such as; saving time, convenience, and security; all packaged in an easy to navigate, well-designed site," says Kaijsa Kurstin, Vice-President of Marketing at DMI.

A key feature of My Back Office includes 24/7 access with single sign-on, allowing the user to sign into My Back Office and access all the tools it offers simultaneously, including the visibility of pending cases. In addition to a robust library of recorded trainings, My Back Office features a comprehensive toolbox filled with quote engines, secure document upload, electronic applications, calculators, and a training event calendar.

"Everything we do at DMI is built from our core mission: to simplify the lives of our partner agents so that they can focus on what they do best, sell. This new portal is no different. We want to be sure our advisors have 24/7 visibility to their pending business so that they may provide a better experience for their own clients. It is important that we lift the burdens of the day to day operations from our partner agents and financial professionals, wherever and whenever possible. This is what truly sets DMI apart from our competition," says Paul Pacheco, Vice-President of Operations at DMI.

The launch of this new advisor portal is a sneak peek of what's to come for DMI. The Company is already working on upcoming releases for 2019, followed by a robust roadmap of new offerings for 2020. Over the next few months, users can expect to find even more tools, discounts from partner vendors, and access to OnDemand Marketing, to name a few. DMI will continue to invest in the development of new tools that will help contribute to the success of its partner agents and financial professionals.

About DMI Marketing: DMI Marketing is an annuity and life insurance wholesaler committed to supporting the success of its partner agents and financial professionals. DMI Marketing enables the success of each partner agent with its extensive portfolio of client-centric solutions all backed by seasoned sales consultants, responsive back office support, and award-winning marketing experts. Partnering with DMI Marketing brings a creative and strategic edge to financial professionals, all while providing superior service for industry best practices.

