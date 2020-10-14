DMI Named a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplace

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader, has been named a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplace rising to number 16 among the area's large companies.

"This award is a testament to the distinctive culture we have built at DMI. To be recognized for a sixth time on the Washington Post Top Workplace list demonstrates our commitment to robust employee engagement," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "At DMI, we not only embody teamwork and collaboration at every level, but we challenge, inspire and support one another. Our continued success will be directly correlated to our human capital, which is by far DMI's most valuable asset."

The Washington Post survey identified the highest ranked workplaces in the region based on employee surveys. More than 3,500 companies were invited to participate.

"The Post's Top Workplaces list highlights the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

Having been named #20 on the list in 2019, DMI's ranking rose by four in 2020.

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all of the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding customer base which has included hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, more than a dozen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



