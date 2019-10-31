DMI Names ADESA CIO Rick Griskie a DMI Digital Leader

ADESA, a business unit of international vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Global, recently implemented a cloud-based platform that brings virtual auction events to dealers and bidders from across the globe and supports car buyers in accessing hard-to-find inventory.

"ADESA has partnered at scale with DMI for two years and DMI's digital transformation expertise has been instrumental to the advancements made during that time to our systems," said Griskie. "I'm thrilled to accept this honor and look forward to driving continued innovation across ADESA's 74 vehicle auctions throughout North America."

