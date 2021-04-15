DMI receives highest and furthest position in the Leaders quadrant in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

Our priority is to meet the evolving needs of our customers and provide high-quality customer service and results. Tweet this

"Our priority is to meet the evolving needs of our customers and provide high-quality customer service and results," said DMI President, Managed Mobility Services, DJ Oreb. "DMI believes placement in the Leaders quadrant is a testament of our ability to understand the challenges that businesses and government agencies experience and provide a complete offering of effective solutions."

"Gartner's coverage of MMS focuses on providers taking responsibility for device acquisition, day-to-day IT management administration and support routines for mobile devices. MMS also includes business process services and help desk services."

For the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global report, the focus was on five categories for core MMS deliverables, which include sourcing and logistics management, managed unified endpoint management (UEM), security management, financial management and program management.

"Mobility has become a critical component for business operations and DMI will continue to provide innovative strategy and solutions to meet these requirements," said Oreb. "Every one of our clients is unique and our team is equipped to provide customizable solutions and build a strong, trusted partnership."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global," Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Bill Menezes, April 6, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

