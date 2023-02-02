DMI Recognized as Top Workplace in the USA for Second Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a leading digital consulting and enterprise technology services company, announced today that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award for the second year in a row. Issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces, the Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Being named a Top Workplace in the USA is a testament to the culture we've built. Our people feel they belong here, and they can bring their whole selves to the workplace, whether that's in-person or behind a screen," said Marion Ticknor, chief people officer, DMI. "This recognition is especially meaningful as it comes from our people and tells us that the importance we place on teamwork, connection, and winning together makes a real difference in creating a positive workplace culture."

With over 2,100 employees around the world, DMI has earned multiple accolades for being a top workplace in several geographic regions of the U.S. and as a remote workplace employer. In addition to receiving the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award last year, DMI received multiple cultural excellence recognitions in Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values.

"Few global companies can claim the degree of innovation and growth offered by DMI, which is apparent in how we do business both outwardly and internally," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, chief executive officer, DMI. "Our diverse portfolio of clients enables us to provide opportunities that go beyond traditional roles, industries, or geographies and empowers our people to gain new experiences, share their unique perspectives and skills, and create careers that are truly borderless."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To learn more about career opportunities at DMI, visit www.DMInc.com/careers.

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

