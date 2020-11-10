DMI Recognized for Mobility Management Innovation in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

"Our focus on superior customer service and engaged employees creates breakthrough solutions for our customers." Tweet this

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit this year, DMI Managed Services took a proactive approach by collaborating with its customers and providing a relief credit to help ease potential financial impacts, while still continuing to deliver Managed Mobility services. DMI Managed Services also increased investment in automation and the use of data to shape and design programs that deliver process efficiencies, optimizations, cost savings and the ability for customers to make better and more strategic business decisions. Through collaboration and automation, DMI Managed Services also continues to invest in there Service Now platform to help drive process efficiencies and expedite help desk requests, enhancing the customer experience.

Another significant development is the opening of DMI's California-based Managed Services Innovation Center, a full-service customer collaboration and mobile device management (MDM) consulting space, featuring a digital collaboration approach and a comprehensive array of emerging technologies where solutions can be designed and tested.

"It is the Managed Services Group's purpose to invest heavily in not only our employees, but also mobile innovations that help our customers incorporate digital business processes that allow their companies to run as efficiently as possible, centered around the end user experience." said DJ Oreb, President of the Managed Mobility Services Division at DMI. "Our focus on superior customer service and engaged employees creates "breakthrough" solutions for our customers. We are extremely proud to receive this 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation and momentum in the mobile device management space."

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

"DMI's expertise in mobility device management, Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, as well as digital commerce and analytics is perfectly suited for today's mobile-first world," stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to be able to present DMI with our 'Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year' for 2020 and extend our hearty congratulations to the entire DMI team for their well-deserved industry recognition."

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com .

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding customer base, which has included hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

