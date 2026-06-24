DMI Solutions Launches AI Platform Built to Change How Beauty Brands Innovate

WHARTON, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the company announced the launch of DMI Innova One™, its proprietary AI-powered innovation platform that compresses years of global market intelligence collection, trend discovery, and product development research into minutes. Built specifically for the beauty and personal care industry, DMI Innova One™ analyzes thousands of real-time data points across more than 11,000 brands, pulling from digital shelves, social platforms, consumer reviews, scientific publications, ingredient trends, sales signals, and competitive landscapes simultaneously.

"More than simply responding to trends, our proprietary AI platform identifies market movers at their source and translates them into differentiated, consumer-ready solutions for the brands we serve," said Kristopher Dover, Chief Executive Officer. "Already, our customers are realizing the value of DMI Innova One™ and its role in helping enhance their innovation pipelines."

DMI's AI platform allows brands to benchmark themselves against the market, identify whitespace opportunities, uncover emerging consumer behaviors, explore trending and emerging ingredients, and refine formulation strategy with significantly greater speed and precision.

As AI rapidly reshapes industries, DMI Solutions sees specialized intelligence platforms like DMI Innova One™ becoming a foundational layer for future product development and commercialization.

"We view innovation as a cross-functional capability driven by collaboration between our commercial, R&D, and external partner ecosystems. Ideation can originate from any corner of the organization," said Steven Mason, Vice President of Sales. "Now with our AI extension, we have an even stronger pathway to help the brands we serve develop and scale their products."

About DMI Solutions

DMI Solutions, formerly Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care, is a leading provider of beauty and personal care contract development and manufacturing services. DMI Solutions is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and empowering solutions that help its customers develop tailored products for the evolving beauty and personal care market. For more information, visit www.dmisolutions.com.

SOURCE DMI Solutions