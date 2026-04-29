DMI Solutions Augments Executive Team with Prominent Milk Makeup Co-Founder Dianna Ruth

Appointment representative of ongoing focus on speed, creativity, and smarter product development

WHARTON, N.J. and RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Dianna Ruth, co-founder of Milk Makeup, as Chief Innovation Officer, marking a strategic step forward in the company's continued investment in next-generation product development and client partnership.

Ruth brings significant industry experience and a proven track record of shaping culturally relevant, high-performance beauty products, having helped build Milk Makeup into one of the industry's most recognizable modern cosmetics brand. Her portfolio includes standout launches such as the Cooling Water Jelly Tint and Hydro Grip Concealer Stick and more than 200 industry awards over her career reflecting a rare ability to consistently translate creative vision into commercially successful innovation.

In her role as Chief Innovation Officer at DMI Solutions, Ruth will drive innovation strategy across beauty, personal care, and wellness, as well as working closely with brand partners to bring new and differentiated concepts to market with speed and precision.

"DMI Solutions has built an incredibly strong, customer-first foundation," said Ruth. "What excites me is the opportunity to build on that, bringing together creativity, science, and operational expertise to help brands develop products that are not only innovative, but thoughtfully executed from start to finish."

The appointment comes as brands increasingly look to their manufacturing partners for more than execution, seeking strategic guidance, agility, and integrated support throughout the product lifecycle. Operating from dual facilities in New Jersey and California, the DMI Solutions' bicoastal model enables streamlined sourcing, production, and distribution allowing brands to move efficiently without compromising quality or brand integrity.

"Dianna is a builder in every sense of the word," said Kristopher Dover, CEO at DMI Solutions. "She understands how to take an idea and turn it into something that resonates in the market and, just as importantly, how to do that in a way that is both scalable and sustainable. As we continue to grow, her experience and perspective will elevate the way we support our partners and expand what's possible for the business."

Under Ruth's product development leadership, DMI Solutions will continue to advance its innovation strategy with a focus on high-performance formulations, thoughtful sourcing, and collaborative development models designed to bring ideas to market more seamlessly.

As the role of the modern manufacturer continues to evolve, Ruth's appointment reaffirms DMI's position as an innovative partner of choice in helping brands to not only visualize and create, but also to tangibly bring that vision to life with clarity, speed, and impact.

About DMI Solutions

DMI Solutions, formerly Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care, is a leading provider of beauty and personal care contract development and manufacturing services. DMI Solutions is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and empowering solutions that help its customers develop tailored products for the evolving beauty and personal care market. For more information, visit www.dmisolutions.com .

SOURCE DMI Solutions