DMI Solutions Acquires Proprietary Technology from Leading Edge Innovations

WHARTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI Solutions announced it has acquired the proprietary process and ingredient technology of Leading Edge Innovations in a move that further expands its innovation capabilities. The acquisition includes intellectual property, equipment, and formulations. Key personnel in both innovation and technology roles will also join DMI Solutions.

"Our goal is to be a trusted partner who invests in and creates smarter, stronger and on trend solutions that help our customers grow," said Kris Dover, CEO of DMI Solutions. "With this acquisition, we are excited for a new phase of next-generation lab capabilities, proprietary processes, and ingredient technology research. We are well positioned to provide exceptional product formulations for prestige brands that are unmatched in the marketplace."

Several leading brands have successfully commercialized products utilizing this technology, delivering unique benefits to both brands as well as consumers. DMI Solutions plans to increase its commercial availability with customers.

"This technology has allowed us to deliver a weightless, high-performing moisturizer that remains true to Perricone MD's legacy – harnessing breakthrough science to create powerful, results-driven skincare with exceptional aesthetics," said Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer of Perricone MD, whose products incorporate the technology.

The technology creates innovative formulations by utilizing advanced dispersion science for a variety of applications, including skincare, cosmetics, personal care, sun care, and OTC. The manufacturing method utilizes cold-process technology. These high-pressure and high-shear techniques preserve the natural state of ingredients, creating small, uniform particles in a highly stable dispersion. As a result, the need for harmful emulsifiers and/or surfactants in product formulation is eliminated. The resulting benefits include:

"Our technology process provides product benefits that capitalize on the clean beauty trends that are flourishing globally," said Mike Ross, a co-founder of Leading Edge Innovations who is joining DMI Solutions as Vice President of Innovation Technology. "It's great to be part of DMI Solutions' growing business where we can support even more customers with breakthrough formulations and groundbreaking new product development."

About DMI Solutions

DMI Solutions, formerly Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care, is a leading provider of beauty and personal care contract manufacturing services. DMI Solutions is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and empowering solutions that help its customers develop tailored products for the evolving beauty and personal care market. For more information, visit www.dmisolutions.com.

