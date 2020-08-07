DMI Wins a Five-Year HRSA Single-Award Contract with Projected Value of $112 M

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a leading mobility services and digital transformation company, has won a single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to modernize its Electronic Handbook (EHB) program.

HRSA is the primary federal agency for improving health care for the geographically isolated, as well as economically and medically vulnerable communities. The agency addresses health disparities and improves health outcomes by delivering access to quality services and innovative, high-value programs that include COVID-19 funding support and electronic claims reimbursement.

HRSA's Electronic Handbook (EHB) program is an end-to-end online solution that allows business processes, including grants management, to be broken down into discrete role-based handbooks. EHBs contain user guides, as well as electronic forms and menus that can be leveraged to execute workflows. Each step in the grants management process, from planning and solicitation to close out, can be seamlessly executed online, substantially reducing the turn-around time for the overall grant award process.

"DMI is thrilled to build upon our trusted six-year partnership with HRSA to provide the EHB program with mission-critical support," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "Our team looks forward to delivering an effective strategic vision to enhance the program's long-term functionality and performance."

Specifically, DMI will support HRSA in navigating toward a modern, mature and efficient software service delivery practice that is future-oriented and mission-focused through the adoption of innovative technologies including infrastructure automation, hybrid cloud platforms, DevSecOps and applications modernization.

The BPA award has a five-year performance period and a ceiling value of up to $112M.

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, is built to design digital businesses. DMI has expertise in mobility device management, AI and analytics, IoT and digital commerce. The company's mobile-first, user-centric approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth and an expanding customer base, which includes enterprise commercial customers, federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:

Donna Savarese

DMI Senior Director of Media Relations and Marketing

[email protected]

240-223-4800

SOURCE DMI

Related Links

http://dminc.com

