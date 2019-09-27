DMI Wins Seat on GSA CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET)

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation and mobility services leader, has been awarded a seat on GSA's CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) BPA. The COMET initiative is the re-compete of the agency's current CAMEO, or CIO Application Maintenance, Enhancements, and Operations effort, which supports the main IT environment at the GSA Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

"As GSA modernizes their IT infrastructures, our team's impressive track record of success in helping transition the federal government to agile, SecDevOps and cloud-based system design makes DMI an ideal next-gen partner," said the Senior Vice President of DMI's Federal Civilian Business, Jay Lodge.

GSA seeks support with agile delivery services, including IT management and governance, business process analysis, user-centered design, agile solution architecture and design, agile application development and configuration, analytics, integration, and SecDevOps.

"DMI is thrilled with the opportunity to support GSA with their digital transformation effort," said DMI CEO, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "We look forward to providing GSA FAS with innovative solutions to help implement efficiencies, increase business capabilities, and drive value."

