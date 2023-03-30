DMI Wins Task Order with the U.S. Department of Labor

Digital Transformation Services Company Will Provide IT Application Development Support for Bureau of Labor Statistics

BETHESDA, Md., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and managed services, announced today that it has secured a recompete task order to provide IT application development support for the Department of Labor (DOL), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The BLS is the principal federal agency responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy. Its mission is to collect, analyze and disseminate essential economic information to support public and private decision making. As an independent statistical agency, BLS serves its diverse user communities by providing products and services that are accurate, objective, relevant, timely and accessible.

"Federal agencies are grappling with a number of challenges in terms of legacy infrastructure, culture, compliance and more that can hinder progress," said Amy Rall, president, public sector, DMI. "DMI is uniquely equipped to address these challenges by bringing outstanding commercial capabilities and a deep understanding of the federal mission. As a DOL partner, we look forward to bringing our expanded application development expertise to the table to help BLS achieve their digital transformation goals and mission objectives."

Under this task order, DMI will provide IT application development support for the Office of Technology and Survey Processing (OTSP). The primary function of this office is to design, develop, operate and maintain new and revised computer-based systems supporting multiple BLS programs. DMI will support the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages Program (QCEW) and Database Administration Support for the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Program (OEWS).

About DMI

DMI is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. Trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises, brands and government agencies, DMI delivers an integrated set of IT services and solutions to manage and secure clients' most mission-critical technology infrastructure and drive meaningful and measurable outcomes for the people it serves. An OceanSound Partners portfolio company, DMI has grown to over 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories.

www.DMInc.com

SOURCE DMI