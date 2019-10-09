DMI's Lana Hadzihasanovic to Accept FedHealthIT Women in Leadership Award
Oct 09, 2019, 11:00 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI's Senior Vice President of Federal Health Information Technology, Lana Hadzihasanovic, is being honored with a 2019 FedHealthIT "Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award". Hadzihasanovic will accept the award at the second annual Leading for Impact in Federal IT & Consulting, Women in Leadership Conference.
"I look forward to joining an impressive host of female business leaders and executives within numerous federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs, in recognizing women leading mission-focused strategic programs and organizations with impact," said Hadzihasanovic. "It is truly an honor to be included among this distinguished group."
WHAT: DMI's Lana Hadzihasanovic accepts "Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award"
WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2019
WHERE: The Women's Memorial
ADDRESS: Memorial Ave & Schley Drive; Arlington, VA 22202
TIME: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM EDT
Lana Hadzihasanovic possesses over 20 years of business and leadership experience in both federal contracting and commercial organizations, including American Express. Hadzihasanovic has been recognized with numerous professional awards for her expertise and background in organizational design, executive-client relationships and account strategies. Hadzihasanovic lives in Arlington, Virginia with her husband and son. She holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Information Sciences degrees from the University of Sarajevo.
