DMI's Lana Hadzihasanovic to Accept FedHealthIT Women in Leadership Award

"I look forward to joining an impressive host of female business leaders and executives within numerous federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs, in recognizing women leading mission-focused strategic programs and organizations with impact," said Hadzihasanovic. "It is truly an honor to be included among this distinguished group."

WHAT: DMI's Lana Hadzihasanovic accepts "Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award"

WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

WHERE: The Women's Memorial

ADDRESS: Memorial Ave & Schley Drive; Arlington, VA 22202

TIME: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM EDT

Lana Hadzihasanovic possesses over 20 years of business and leadership experience in both federal contracting and commercial organizations, including American Express. Hadzihasanovic has been recognized with numerous professional awards for her expertise and background in organizational design, executive-client relationships and account strategies. Hadzihasanovic lives in Arlington, Virginia with her husband and son. She holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Information Sciences degrees from the University of Sarajevo.

Media Contact:

Donna Savarese

Senior Director, Media Relations

dsavarese@dminc.com

240-720-0414

SOURCE DMI

