Dmitriy Pingasov: Building the Future in Steel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In regions where wood-frame construction has long defined residential development, PT Development Group of Florida LLC is advancing a different standard. As a full-cycle developer with international experience in residential, industrial, and infrastructure projects, the company applies cold-formed steel (CFS) construction to single-family homes, luxury townhomes, and multifamily condominiums. With a combined project value exceeding $100 million across the United States and Europe, PT Development demonstrates that steel is not an alternative concept but a practical, scalable solution.

Dmitriy Pingasov

Led by Team Manager and CFO Dmitriy Pingasov, a licensed general contractor with an MBA, the company manages every phase of development—from land acquisition and permitting to construction, financing, and long-term management. This vertically integrated model reduces fragmentation, ensuring control over quality, budget, and timelines.

The firm's portfolio reflects both range and precision. In northeast Pennsylvania, PT Development is building a gated community of 100 single-family rental homes designed to combine privacy, comfort, and craftsmanship. In South Florida, the company operates in the luxury segment, delivering six contemporary townhomes in Miami Beach and developing a multifamily condominium in Miami's Wynwood district. Each project illustrates the adaptability of the company's steel-based construction system across diverse housing types and price points.

Cold-formed steel offers significant technical advantages. Manufactured to exact tolerances, steel framing delivers straighter walls, precise openings, and faster assembly, resulting in predictable construction schedules. Unlike wood, steel does not rot, warp, or attract termites, making it particularly suited to climates ranging from Pennsylvania's seasonal humidity to South Florida's tropical conditions. It also enhances fire performance, as steel is non-combustible and can be engineered to meet modern building and energy codes.

PT Development's internally developed construction system emphasizes efficiency and repeatability, minimizing material waste and improving scalability. Drawing on deep infrastructure experience, the company applies engineering discipline and project management rigor rarely seen in residential construction.

By integrating systems thinking with steel technology, Dmitriy Pingasov and his team are reshaping expectations—proving that the future of housing can be stronger, safer, and built to last.

